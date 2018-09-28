Weatherly started at defensive end with Everson Griffen (personal) sidelined and had five QB hurries, according to Pro Football Focus, but no tackles.

Weatherly played 46 of the defense's 56 snaps as it looks like he'll get the bulk of playing time while Griffen is out. Griffen has already been ruled out for next week's game against the Eagles as he's taking some time away from the team to deal with unspecified mental health issues.