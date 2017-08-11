Play

Waynes left Thursday's game against the Bills with a shoulder injury.

The third-year cornerback is expected to make the jump to a starting role this season. Waynes has logged 80 tackles, 15 pass breakups and three interceptions in his first two seasons on a stellar Vikings' defense. Minnesota will exercise caution with its 2015 first-round pick.

