Vikings' Xavier Rhodes: Status to be determined in warmups
Rhodes (hamstring) will work out during pre-game warmups to determine his status for Sunday's game against the Patriots, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
Rhodes missed the first two days of practice this week before getting on the field in a limited basis Friday. The injury was originally described as mild, but it looks like he'll be a game-time decision prior to the 4:25 p.m. EST kickoff in New England.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Make sure you've locked in the right plays with Dave Richard's game-by-game preview of Week...
-
Week 13 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 13 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Fantasy football rankings, sims, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for Week 13
-
Ware set to step in with Hunt's release
Star running back Kareem Hunt was released by the Chiefs on Friday evening.
-
Week 13 Mailbag
You've got questions as you fill out your lineup for Week 13, and Chris Towers has answers....