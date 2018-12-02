Rhodes (hamstring) will work out during pre-game warmups to determine his status for Sunday's game against the Patriots, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Rhodes missed the first two days of practice this week before getting on the field in a limited basis Friday. The injury was originally described as mild, but it looks like he'll be a game-time decision prior to the 4:25 p.m. EST kickoff in New England.

