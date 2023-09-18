kyle-pitts-falcons-usatsi.jpg
Travis Kelce and Mark Andrews returned from their injuries in Week 2, but the tight end position still looks pretty bad thanks to guys like Darren Waller, George Kittle, and Dallas Goedert getting off to rough starts. Add in that some of those touted preseason breakout picks haven't broken out yet, and it looks like tight end is as shallow as ever in Week 3. Here are my full rankings for Week 3 at tight end for PPR leagues:   

  1. Travis Kelce vs. CHI
  2. TJ Hockenson vs. LAC
  3. Mark Andrews vs. IND
  4. Darren Waller @SF
  5. Dallas Goedert @TB
  6. George Kittle vs. NYG
  7. Sam LaPorta vs. ATL
  8. Evan Engram vs. HOU
  9. David Njoku vs. TEN
  10. Kyle Pitts @DET
  11. Juwan Johnson @GB
  12. Zach Ertz vs. DAL
  13. Gerald Everett @MIN
  14. Hunter Henry @NYJ
  15. Pat Freiermuth @LV
  16. Luke Musgrave vs. NO
  17. Dalton Kincaid @WAS
  18. Dawson Knox @WAS
  19. Cole Kmet @KC
  20. Tyler Higbee @CIN
  21. Hayden Hurst @SEA
  22. Adam Trautman @MIA
  23. Durham Smythe vs. DEN
  24. Chigoziem Okonkwo @CLE