Travis Kelce and Mark Andrews returned from their injuries in Week 2, but the tight end position still looks pretty bad thanks to guys like Darren Waller, George Kittle, and Dallas Goedert getting off to rough starts. Add in that some of those touted preseason breakout picks haven't broken out yet, and it looks like tight end is as shallow as ever in Week 3. Here are my full rankings for Week 3 at tight end for PPR leagues:
- Travis Kelce vs. CHI
- TJ Hockenson vs. LAC
- Mark Andrews vs. IND
- Darren Waller @SF
- Dallas Goedert @TB
- George Kittle vs. NYG
- Sam LaPorta vs. ATL
- Evan Engram vs. HOU
- David Njoku vs. TEN
- Kyle Pitts @DET
- Juwan Johnson @GB
- Zach Ertz vs. DAL
- Gerald Everett @MIN
- Hunter Henry @NYJ
- Pat Freiermuth @LV
- Luke Musgrave vs. NO
- Dalton Kincaid @WAS
- Dawson Knox @WAS
- Cole Kmet @KC
- Tyler Higbee @CIN
- Hayden Hurst @SEA
- Adam Trautman @MIA
- Durham Smythe vs. DEN
- Chigoziem Okonkwo @CLE