2017 Fantasy Hockey Draft Prep: Connor McDavid, Sidney Crosby, Patrick Kane headline Top 100

There are few surprises at the top of the Top 100 heading into the 2017 season.

There's no question that reigning scoring champion Connor McDavid should be at the top of Fantasy hockey wish lists across all formats. McDavid was the only player to notch 70 assists and score 100 points this past season, and he became just the 15th player in league history to win the Art Ross, Ted Lindsay and Hart trophies in the same year.

Following close behind are Sidney Crosby and Patrick Kane , who should find themselves in the mix for the scoring title again, and they're no-brainer choices at No. 2 and No. 3. After the top three, however, the competition is wide open. Nikita Kucherov , Brad Marchand and Mark Scheifele have to prove that their 80-point seasons were no fluke, and they face significant competition from one of the best generations of young players ever, including Auston Matthews , Patrik Laine , Jack Eichel and Jonathan Drouin . Don't forget about the players coming back from injuries who are looking to have bounce-back seasons, too, including Steven Stamkos and Jonathan Huberdeau . The rate of scoring may suggest otherwise, but the NHL's offensive talent runs deep â perhaps deeper than ever before.

Erik Karlsson and Brent Burns remain the top two fantasy options on the blue line, but Victor Hedman isn't far behind after a monster season. The modern game is catering to skilled, skating defensemen, which means that players such as P.K. Subban, Justin Schultz and Kevin Shattenkirk are playing bigger roles and remain in high demand. Kris Letang should also be part of the conversation, but his inability to stay healthy is still a going concern. The youth movement across the league will also see players such as John Klingberg and Rasmus Ristolainen build on their previous successes, and their teams are expected to make big jumps forward this year.

Former Vezina Trophy winner Braden Holtby still leads the pack among goalies, but following close behind are Carey Price , Sergei Bobrovsky and Matt Murray , who enters his first full season as an undisputed starter. Proven goalies Cam Talbot , Corey Crawford , Tuukka Rask and Pekka Rinne can be counted on as part of a strong second tier that also includes the California triumvirate of Jonathan Quick , John Gibson and Martin Jones . Adding some intrigue are former teammates Ben Bishop and Andrei Vasilevskiy , who have been given big opportunities and are expected to carry heavy workloads. Henrik Lundqvist , who's in decline after serving as one of the best goalies in league history for a decade, rounds out an impressive and intriguing group.

Without further ado, here's the midsummer list of the top 100 players for fantasy purposes as we head toward the 2017-18 campaign:

  1. Connor McDavid, C, Oilers 
  2. Sidney Crosby, C, Penguins 
  3. Patrick Kane, RW, Chicago Blackhawks  
  4. Erik Karlsson, D, Senators 
  5. Nikita Kucherov, RW, Lightning 
  6. Evgeni Malkin , C, Penguins 
  7. Tyler Seguin , C, Stars 
  8. Jamie Benn , LW, Stars 
  9. Auston Matthews, C, Maple Leafs 
  10. Brent Burns, D, San Jose Sharks  
  11. Steven Stamkos, C, Lightning 
  12. Braden Holtby, G, Capitals 
  13. Victor Hedman, D, Lightning 
  14. Nicklas Backstrom , C, Capitals 
  15. Mark Scheifele, C, Jets 
  16. Leon Draisaitl , C, Oilers 
  17. Matt Murray, G, Penguins 
  18. Patrik Laine, RW, Jets 
  19. Carey Price, G, Canadiens 
  20. Jack Eichel, C, Sabres 
  21. Vladimir Tarasenko , RW, Blues 
  22. John Tavares , C, Islanders 
  23. Alex Ovechkin , LW, Capitals 
  24. Brad Marchand, LW, Bruins 
  25. Blake Wheeler , RW, Jets 
  26. David Pastrnak , RW, Bruins 
  27. Johnny Gaudreau , LW, Flames 
  28. Mitch Marner , RW, Maple Leafs 
  29. Cam Talbot, G, Oilers 
  30. Jonathan Drouin, LW, Canadiens 
  31. Filip Forsberg , RW, Predators 
  32. Artemi Panarin , LW, Blue Jackets 
  33. Ryan Johansen , C, Predators 
  34. William Nylander , RW, Maple Leafs 
  35. Sergei Bobrovsky, G, Blue Jackets 
  36. Sean Monahan , C, Flames 
  37. Evgeny Kuznetsov , C, Capitals 
  38. Dustin Byfuglien , D, Jets 
  39. Ryan Getzlaf , C, Anaheim Ducks  
  40. Pekka Rinne, G, Predators 
  41. Jonathan Huberdeau, LW, Panthers 
  42. Tuukka Rask, G, Bruins 
  43. Aleksander Barkov , C, Panthers 
  44. Jeff Carter , C, Kings 
  45. Joe Pavelski , C, Sharks 
  46. Alexander Radulov , RW, Stars 
  47. Corey Crawford, G, Blackhawks 
  48. Nikolaj Ehlers , LW, Jets 
  49. Jeff Skinner , LW, Hurricanes 
  50. Mike Hoffman , LW, Senators 
  51. Alex Galchenyuk , C, Canadiens 
  52. Alexander Wennberg , C, Blue Jackets 
  53. Kevin Shattenkirk, D, Rangers 
  54. Mikael Granlund , C, Wild 
  55. Max Pacioretty , LW, Canadiens 
  56. John Gibson, G, Ducks 
  57. Phil Kessel , RW, Penguins 
  58. Cam Atkinson , RW, Blue Jackets 
  59. Jakub Voracek , RW, Flyers 
  60. Claude Giroux , C, Flyers 
  61. David Krejci , C, Bruins 
  62. Ben Bishop, G, Stars 
  63. Taylor Hall , LW, Devils 
  64. Nathan MacKinnon , C, Avalanche 
  65. Kris Letang, D, Penguins 
  66. Logan Couture , C, Sharks 
  67. Jonathan Toews , C, Blackhawks 
  68. T.J. Oshie, RW, Capitals 
  69. Ryan O'Reilly , C, Sabres 
  70. Martin Jones, G, Sharks 
  71. Evander Kane , LW, Sabres 
  72. Jonathan Quick, G, Kings 
  73. P.K. Subban, D, Predators 
  74. Patrice Bergeron , C, Bruins 
  75. Nazem Kadri , C, Maple Leafs 
  76. Mats Zuccarello , RW, Rangers 
  77. Brayden Schenn , LW, Blues 
  78. Wayne Simmonds , RW, Flyers 
  79. Henrik Lundqvist, G, Rangers 
  80. Mark Stone , RW, Senators 
  81. Rasmus Ristolainen, D, Sabres 
  82. Viktor Arvidsson , LW, Predators 
  83. Jake Allen , G, Blues 
  84. Jake Guentzel , LW, Penguins 
  85. Brandon Saad , LW, Blackhawks 
  86. James van Riemsdyk , LW, Maple Leafs 
  87. Jaden Schwartz , LW, Blues 
  88. Andrei Vasilevskiy, G, Lightning 
  89. Jason Spezza , C, Stars 
  90. Justin Schultz, D, Penguins 
  91. Corey Perry , RW, Ducks 
  92. Derek Stepan , C, Coyotes 
  93. Anze Kopitar , C, Kings 
  94. Matt Duchene , C, Avalanche 
  95. Rickard Rakell , C, Ducks 
  96. Tyler Toffoli , RW, Kings 
  97. Henrik Zetterberg , LW, Red Wings 
  98. John Klingberg, D, Stars 
  99. Jordan Eberle , RW, Islanders 
  100. Duncan Keith , D, Blackhawks 
