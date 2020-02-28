Blue Jackets' Alexander Wennberg: Activated off IR
Wennberg (upper body) was removed from injured reserve Friday.
Wennberg is set to return to action for the first time since Feb. 2 versus Montreal, a stretch of 12 games on IR. In 52 games this year, the center has notched five goals and 15 helpers. With just 17 contests remaining, the Swede may have enough time to get back over the 30-point mark for the first time since 2018-19.
