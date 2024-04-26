Wennberg is questionable to face the Capitals for Game 3 on Friday with an undisclosed injury, Stephen Whyno of the Associated Press reports.
Wennerg's absence from Thursday's practice was deemed maintenance and he was on the ice for an optional game-day skate Friday, so coach Peter Laviolette may just be playing it coy about Wennberg's availability. Still, it's a situation that fantasy players will have to monitor prior to puck drop. If Wennberg can't go Friday, Jonny Brodzinski would figure to have the inside track for a spot in the lineup.
More News
-
Rangers' Alexander Wennberg: Returns to lineup•
-
Rangers' Alexander Wennberg: Available on Thursday•
-
Rangers' Alexander Wennberg: Unavailable Tuesday•
-
Rangers' Alexander Wennberg: Joining Blueshirts•
-
Kraken's Alexander Wennberg: Unavailable Monday•
-
Kraken's Alexander Wennberg: One of each in narrow win•