Wennberg is questionable to face the Capitals for Game 3 on Friday with an undisclosed injury, Stephen Whyno of the Associated Press reports.

Wennerg's absence from Thursday's practice was deemed maintenance and he was on the ice for an optional game-day skate Friday, so coach Peter Laviolette may just be playing it coy about Wennberg's availability. Still, it's a situation that fantasy players will have to monitor prior to puck drop. If Wennberg can't go Friday, Jonny Brodzinski would figure to have the inside track for a spot in the lineup.