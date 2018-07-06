Burrows has decided to retire after 13 NHL seasons, NHLPA.com reports.

Burrows hangs up his skates having accumulated 409 points (205 goals, 204 assists) in 913 career contests between the Canucks and Senators. While few hockey pundits (if any) ever doubted his talent, Burrows occasionally tested the limits of the league's Department of Player Safety. According to Spotrac.com, Burrows forfeited $214,488 in fines and lost out on 10 games due to suspension over the course of his career -- most of the infractions resulted from roughing incidents. A separate report from the Canadiens notes that Burrows will join AHL Laval as an assistant coach.