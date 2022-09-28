The Avalanche released Galchenyuk from his professional tryout offer Wednesday, Peter Baugh of The Athletic reports.

At this stage in the preseason, it seems unlikely that another NHL organization will kick the tires on Galchenyuk, who may need to head overseas in order to continue his playing career. The third overall pick from the 2012 Entry Draft picked up six goals and 21 points through 60 games with the Coyotes last campaign.