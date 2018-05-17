Mironov agreed to terms on a three-year deal with KHL club Dynamo Moskva on Thursday.

After being waived unconditionally by the Avalanche in March -- and then going unclaimed -- it was pretty clear the defenseman was going to need to head overseas to continue his career. Considering the 23-year-old spent five seasons with the Belo-golubye, it makes sense he re-joined his hometown club. Unless an NHL team can guarantee him a spot on the 23-man roster, it seems unlikely the 2015 fourth-round pick will return to North America.