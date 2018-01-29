Avalanche's Andrei Mironov: Bumped back to Colorado
Mironov was recalled from AHL San Antonio on Sunday.
So far, the 23-year-old has notched nine points (one goal, eight assists) in 22 games in the minors this season, but hasn't been able to carve out a consistent role on Colorado's blue line. However, with Mark Barberio (lower body) questionable for Tuesday's tilt against Vancouver, Mironov or David Warsofsky should suit up if he isn't able to heal in time for the match, potentially giving Mironov an opportunity to build off the three points (one goal, two assists) he's logged in 10 games during 2017-18.
