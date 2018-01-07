Mironov was assigned to AHL San Antonio on Sunday.

Although Mironov was rostered for six games, he only suited up for one, logging 12:22 of ice time and a minus-1 rating. The Avs' bye week ends Jan. 13, and unless Sesrgei Boikov (shoulder) recovers in time, expect Mironov to be recalled again.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories