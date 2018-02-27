Avalanche's Andrei Mironov: Faces minor-league assignment
Mironov was assigned to AHL San Antonio on Monday, per the AHL's official transaction log.
Mironov didn't play any NHL games in this stint, but the rookie blueliner notched one goal and three assists in 10 games earlier this campaign. He's a gritty player willing to do what it takes to stay on the roster, though, as he had 19 hits and 16 blocked shots in that span as well, but 12 PIM is unappealing for a skater averaging 11:03 per game.
