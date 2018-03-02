Andrei Mironov: Waived unconditionally
Mironov was placed on unconditional waivers by the Avalanche on Friday in order to terminate his contract, Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports reports.
Mironov played in just 10 games for Colorado this season, with his most recent outing coming Dec. 31 versus the Islanders. The defenseman was clearly not thrilled playing in the AHL and tallied a mere nine points in 26 minor-league contests. It seems likely the Russian will return home to suit up in the KHL -- likely back with Moscow Dynamo where he played from 2012-17.
