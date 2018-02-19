Avalanche's Andrei Mironov: Headed back to NHL
Mironov was called up Monday from AHL San Antonio, per the AHL's official transaction log.
Although Mironov hasn't played in the NHL since Dec. 31, he'll immediately battle David Warsofsky for playing time, as Erik Johnson (upper body) and Anton Lindholm (upper body) were both ruled to be out indefinitely. The Russian isn't well known for his offensive impact however, and he's only posted nine points in (one goal, eight assists) 25 games this season in the minors. Through 10 contests in Colorado, Mironov has also averaged just 11:02 of ice time, and likely won't see more than a third pairing role if he makes the lineup.
