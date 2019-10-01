Andrew MacDonald: Released from PTO
MacDonald was released from his PTO with the Flames on Tuesday.
MacDonald had been in competition for a third-pairing role with the Flames in training camp. Instead, the team will run with Oliver Kylington, Rasmus Andersson and Michael Stone as their bottom three defensemen. MacDonald is now a free agent.
