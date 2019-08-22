MacDonald will attend the Flames' training camp on a professional tryout agreement.

MacDonald appeared in 47 games with the Flyers last season, tallying nine assists while posting a minus-5 rating. Philadelphia put the 32-year-old on unconditional waivers for the purpose of terminating his contract in June, but Calgary evidently believes he may still have something left in the tank. However, he should still be considered a long shot to land a spot on the Flames' Opening Night roster, and even if he's able to do so, MacDonald will have little to no fantasy value in 2019-20.