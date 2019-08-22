Flames' Andrew MacDonald: Inks PTO with Calgary
MacDonald will attend the Flames' training camp on a professional tryout agreement.
MacDonald appeared in 47 games with the Flyers last season, tallying nine assists while posting a minus-5 rating. Philadelphia put the 32-year-old on unconditional waivers for the purpose of terminating his contract in June, but Calgary evidently believes he may still have something left in the tank. However, he should still be considered a long shot to land a spot on the Flames' Opening Night roster, and even if he's able to do so, MacDonald will have little to no fantasy value in 2019-20.
More News
-
Andrew MacDonald: Lands on unconditional waivers•
-
Flyers' Andrew MacDonald: Dresses for only 47 games•
-
Flyers' Andrew MacDonald: Still sitting in press box•
-
Flyers' Andrew MacDonald: Sits as healthy scratch•
-
Flyers' Andrew MacDonald: Still searching for first goal•
-
Flyers' Andrew MacDonald: Not contributing much•
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign...
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.
-
Rookie Fantasy Hockey preview
Jon Litterine recommends which NHL rookies could help your Fantasy team in 2019-20.