Cogliano notched an assist and two shots on goal in Tuesday's 6-2 win over the Flames.

Cogliano snapped a five-game point drought by assisting on Josh Manson's second-period equalizer. The helper gave Cogliano 19 points on the year, matching his total from 79 contests last season. He's added 50 shots on net, 32 blocked shots and a plus-10 rating through 59 appearances on the year, playing mainly on the fourth line. If he can earn one more point, he'll reach 20 for the first time since 2017-18.