Cogliano (illness) will draw back into the lineup Saturday versus Toronto, according to Mark Masters of TSN.
Cogliano missed Thursday's 2-1 overtime loss to Detroit. He has four goals and 15 points in 51 contests this season. With Cogliano back, Kurtis MacDermid might serve as a healthy scratch against the Maple Leafs.
