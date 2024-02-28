Cogliano scored a goal on three shots, added an assist and went plus-2 in Tuesday's 5-1 win over the Stars.

Cogliano has three points over his last two games following his one-game absence due to an illness. The 36-year-old forward has played well in a bottom-six role this season, racking up six goals, 18 points, 43 shots on net and a plus-10 rating through 53 outings. Cogliano's offense is too low to help in most fantasy formats, but his place in the lineup is secure as long as he stays healthy.