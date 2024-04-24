Cogliano notched an assist in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Jets in Game 2.

Cogliano snapped a 17-game point drought when he set up Zach Parise on what would be the game-winning goal in the second period. Playing in a fourth-line role, Cogliano's chances to produce offense are rare. He had 19 points, 61 shots on net and 40 blocked shots over 75 regular-season appearances, missing the 20-point mark for the sixth straight year.