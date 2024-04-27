Cogliano notched an assist in Friday's 6-2 win over the Jets in Game 3.

Cogliano has a helper in consecutive contests after going 17 games without a point. The 36-year-old forward shouldn't be expected to generate much offense during the playoffs while playing on the fourth line. He's picked up four hits, no shots on goal and a plus-1 rating in addition to his two helpers through three postseason outings.