Cogliano scored a goal on one shot and had a block in Saturday's 4-3 loss to the Maple Leafs.

A trailing Cogliano finished a feed to give Colorado a 2-0 lead in the first period. The fourth-line forward capitalized on rare ice time with Nathan MacKinnon and Mikko Rantanen, both of whom picked up assists. Cogliano was back in the lineup after missing one contest due to an illness.