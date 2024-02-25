Cogliano scored a goal on one shot and had a block in Saturday's 4-3 loss to the Maple Leafs.
A trailing Cogliano finished a feed to give Colorado a 2-0 lead in the first period. The fourth-line forward capitalized on rare ice time with Nathan MacKinnon and Mikko Rantanen, both of whom picked up assists. Cogliano was back in the lineup after missing one contest due to an illness.
More News
-
Avalanche's Andrew Cogliano: Set to return Saturday•
-
Avalanche's Andrew Cogliano: Will miss Thursday's game•
-
Avalanche's Andrew Cogliano: Under the weather•
-
Avalanche's Andrew Cogliano: Records assist in win•
-
Avalanche's Andrew Cogliano: Picks up unlikely assist•
-
Avalanche's Andrew Cogliano: Earns assist•