Cogliano recorded an assist in Thursday's 5-3 loss to the Stars in Game 2.
Cogliano continues to chip in offense despite limited minutes in a fourth-line role. He has a helper in five of seven playoff games, though he's still yet to record a shot on goal. The 36-year-old forward has added four hits, four blocked shots and a plus-3 rating. Cogliano likely can't keep up this pace without generating some chances of his own.
