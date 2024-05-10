Cogliano recorded an assist in Thursday's 5-3 loss to the Stars in Game 2.

Cogliano continues to chip in offense despite limited minutes in a fourth-line role. He has a helper in five of seven playoff games, though he's still yet to record a shot on goal. The 36-year-old forward has added four hits, four blocked shots and a plus-3 rating. Cogliano likely can't keep up this pace without generating some chances of his own.