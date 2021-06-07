Saad scored a goal on two shots and added four hits in Sunday's 5-1 loss to the Golden Knights in Game 4.

Saad opened the scoring just 1:50 into the contest, but that was all the Avalanche could muster Sunday. The 28-year-old winger has scored in six of the last seven games, and he's only been held off the scoresheet twice in eight playoff outings. Saad has added 16 shots on net, 11 hits and a plus-3 rating from a middle-six role.