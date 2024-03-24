Saad scored the overtime winner and added an assist in Saturday's 5-4 victory over the Wild.

After having a hand in the third goal of Jordan Kyrou's hat trick midway through the third period, Saad slipped a puck through Marc-Andre Fleury's five-hole to complete a give-and-go with Kasperi Kapanen. Saad has posted back-to-back two-point performances, part of a productive March that has seen the 31-year-old winger generate five goals and 10 points in 12 games. Saturday's game-winner was his fifth of the season, his highest total since 2019-20.