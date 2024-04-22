Makar scored a power-play goal on four shots, dished two assists and blocked two shots in Sunday's 7-6 loss to the Jets in Game 1.

Makar and the Avalanche's top players were generally solid, but it wasn't enough to overcome a poor performance in goal from Alexandar Georgiev. Over the last nine games of the regular season, Makar had 12 points, and he continues to play excellently in all zones. The 25-year-old posted a career-best 90 points with 231 shots on net and 148 blocked shots over 77 outings in 2023-24.