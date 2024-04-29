Makar scored a goal on three shots and picked up an assist in Sunday's Game 4 win over the Jets.

Makar has points in six straight games, racking up a combined three goals and eight assists, including five power-play points. During the regular season, the defenseman notched a career-high 90 points but still finished second behind Quinn Hughes for the NHL lead. If the Avs make a deep run into the postseason, Makar could be in contention for the Conn Smythe trophy, especially if he continues to produce at this level.