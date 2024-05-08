Makar tallied a goal and two assists in Tuesday's 4-3 Game 1 overtime win over the Stars.

Makar logged a pair of power-play points in the second period, setting up a Valeri Nichushkin marker before scoring later in the frame. Makar added a third point with another assist on Nathan MacKinnon's game-tying goal in the opening seconds of the third. The 25-year-old Makar has at least one point in all six of his postseason contests so far, totaling three goals and nine assists over that stretch. He posted 90 points (21 goals, 69 assists) in 77 regular-season games.