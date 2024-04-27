Makar notched a power-play assist, five shots on goal and two blocked shots in Friday's 6-2 win over the Jets in Game 3.

Makar has a goal, five assists, 11 shots on net and eight blocked shots through three playoff contests. He's on a five-game point streak as well, with nine points in that span, including four on the power play. Makar's roles on the top pairing and first power-play unit see him logging a ton of ice time, so there's no reason to think his offense will drop off much during the postseason.