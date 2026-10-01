Makar registered two assists, including one on the power play, and blocked three shots in Wednesday's 8-4 win over the Kings.

Makar was limited by a lower-body injury during the preseason, appearing in just one exhibition game. The 27-year-old has battled a few injury issues over the years, though he's played in at least 75 regular-season contests in each of the last three years. His offense came down a bit last year with 79 points in 75 regular-season games, compared to 92 points in 2024-25. Makar is one of a few defensemen who annually threatens for 20 goals and a point-per-game pace, and he'll also be a force with the man advantage in addition to his prolific even-strength work.