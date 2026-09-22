Makar (lower body) was a full participant in Tuesday's training camp session and could suit up for one of Colorado's upcoming preseason games, per Evan Rawal of the Denver Gazette.

Makar was able to shed the non-contact jersey at Tuesday's practice, which is an encouraging sign for the superstar defenseman. The 27-year-old blueliner wasn't expected to miss any time to begin the regular season, so it appears as if his recovery is on schedule. Across 75 regular-season games in the 2025-26 campaign, he maintained strong numbers with 20 goals, 79 points, 199 shots on net, a plus-32 rating and 118 blocked shots. Head coach Jared Bednar mentioned that Makar is trending towards playing in one of the team's preseason games this weekend, meaning we could see the star blueliner as early as Friday against Winnipeg.