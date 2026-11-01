Makar registered four assists, three shots on goal and a plus-4 rating in Saturday's 5-2 win over the Flames.

Makar has always been good against his hometown team, but he's taken it up a notch lately. He has at least three points in each of his last four games against the Flames, with Saturday's four-point performance being his best effort in the matchup. For the season, he's at three goals, 12 helpers, 37 shots on net, 14 blocked shots and a plus-5 rating through 13 appearances. He's earned just two of his helpers on the power play and should be able to be more productive in that situation as the season progresses.