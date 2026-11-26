Makar registered three assists, including one on the power play, and added four shots on goal and a plus-3 rating in Wednesday's 6-0 win over the Canadiens.

Makar missed three games due to a lower-body injury, with the Avalanche's light schedule helping to prevent a more substantial absence. He led the team with 24:00 of ice time in the blowout win, which suggests he's good to go. The superstar defenseman has five goals, 21 assists, 53 shots on net, 22 blocked shots and a plus-7 rating through 20 appearances this season. Even from the blue line, Makar will be able to power the Avalanche's offense in the absence of Nathan MacKinnon (lower body), who isn't expected back until February at the earliest.