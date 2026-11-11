Makar picked up two assists Tuesday in a 6-3 victory over the Maple Leafs.

Makar has five points, including four assists, in his last two games and 12 points (two goals, 10 assists) in his last six games. His 23 points this season put him third on the scoring list for defenders and in a two-way tie for 16th overall among all scorers. Makar also has 21 blocks (18 games) which means he's flirting with his first 100-point and fifth 100-block season. He continues to cement his legacy as one of the best defenders to ever play the game. His 1.08 point-per-game pace heading into Tuesday was third to Bobby Orr (1.39) and Paul Coffey (1.09).