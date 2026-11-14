Makar (lower body) is expected to be sidelined for approximately two weeks, per Corey Masisak of The Denver Post.

Makar was forced to exit Thursday's contest in Ottawa with a lower-body injury. He also left one of Colorado's practices earlier in the week with a potential lower-body issue, but it remains unknown whether the two injuries are related. Makar's absence will be a tough loss for the Avs, as he's compiled five goals, 23 points, a plus-4 rating, 49 shots on net and 22 blocked shots over 19 outings this season. In his absence, Alex Gagne will likely enter Colorado's lineup for Saturday's clash and potentially beyond.