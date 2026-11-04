Makar produced an even-strength goal and a power-play assist in Tuesday's 7-2 loss to the Blue Jackets.

The superstar defenseman got the Avs on the board midway through the first period, sneaking in from the blue line and snapping the puck into a wide-open cage after a slick feed from Nathan MacKinnon, but Colorado was already in a 2-0 hole at that point. Makar has piled up a goal and six helpers during a three-game point streak, and on the season he's delivered four goals and 18 points in 15 contests, and he hasn't really gotten going yet on the power play -- he has just four assists with the man advantage.