Makar signed an eight-year, $163.2 million contract extension with the Avalanche on Friday, Evan Rawal of the Denver Gazette reports.

Makar was believed to be trending toward reaching a long-term agreement with the Avalanche in recent days, and his deal will ultimately make him the highest-paid player in NHL history. Following back-to-back seasons with at least 90 points, Makar appeared in 75 regular-season games last year and racked up 20 goals, 59 assists, 118 blocked shots, 35 hits and 24 PIM while averaging 24:51 of ice time. He's established himself as a top blueliner in the NHL and will now remain under contract with the Avalanche through the 2034-35 season.