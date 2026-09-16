Head coach Jared Bednar said Wednesday that Makar is dealing with a lower-body injury, Evan Rawal of the Denver Gazette reports.

Makar is unlikely to be ready for the first day of training camp, but he's expected to return to full health before the start of the regular season. Makar was banged up during Colorado's playoff run over the summer, but his current injury isn't related to his previous issue. The 27-year-old signed the largest contract in NHL history in August by agreeing to an eight-year, $163.2 million contract extension. After back-to-back seasons in which he reached the 90-point threshold, Makar took a slight step back during the 2025-26 campaign, recording 20 goals, 59 assists, 118 blocked shots, 35 hits and 24 PIM while averaging 24:51 of ice time.