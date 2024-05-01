Makar logged an assist, two shots on goal, two blocked shots and a plus-2 rating in Tuesday's 6-3 win over the Jets in Game 5.

Makar was briefly rattled by a hit in the third period, but he was able to finish the contest. The 25-year-old defenseman had two goals, seven assists, 16 shots on net, 12 blocked shots and a plus-3 rating over five games in the first round. Makar will have a little time to rest before the Avalanche play again -- they have to wait for the conclusion of the Stars-Golden Knights series.