Makar logged a power-play assist, two shots on goal and three blocked shots in Friday's 2-1 double-overtime loss to the Stars in Game 6.

Makar finished the postseason with five goals, 10 assists, 36 shots on net and 23 blocks over 11 contests. The 25-year-old defenseman also had a career-high 90 points in 77 regular-season outings. Makar's brilliance on the blue line remains elite, and he's a finalist for the Norris Trophy once again after a stellar campaign. Makar should continue to be a top-three fantasy defenseman in 2024-25 with an Avalanche team that will have its core intact despite going into the offseason with nine pending unrestricted free agents among the team's skaters.