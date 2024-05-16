Makar scored two goals on five shots in Wednesday's 5-3 win over the Stars in Game 5.

Makar tallied on a power play late in the second period and scored again at even strength in the third. His second goal was the game-winner. Makar has been held off the scoresheet in the Avalanche's three losses in the second round, but he's earned five points in their two wins. The defenseman is up to five goals, 14 points (seven on the power play), 34 shots on net, 20 blocked shots and a minus-3 rating over 10 playoff outings.