Makar had a goal and an assist during Sunday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Golden Knights.
Sunday's OT loss brings Makar to 89 points in 76 games. He's second among all defensemen in goals, points, and assists. There aren't many defenders who have been more reliable. He's averaged a point per game or better for four straight campaigns.
