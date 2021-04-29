Dubnyk allowed four goals on 25 shots in Wednesday's 5-2 loss to the Golden Knights. The fifth goal was an empty-netter.

Dubnyk had to play from behind almost immediately when William Karlsson scored 10 seconds into the game. Devon Toews tied the game later in the first period, but the Golden Knights took over for good in the second. Through 21 games, Dubnyk is 5-11-2 with a 3.21 GAA and an .896 save percentage between the Sharks and the Avalanche. With a back-to-back versus the Sharks on Friday and Saturday, Dubnyk has a good chance of playing at least one game against his former team.