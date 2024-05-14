Toews (illness) will not be available for Game 4 against the Stars on Monday, Evan Rawal of Colorado Hockey Now reports.

Toews was available at morning skate but ended up being a late scratch for Monday's game. The 30-year-old blueliner has a goal and six points through eight postseason games after scoring 50 points during the regular season. Caleb Jones is expected to dress Monday. Toews' status for Wednesday's Game 5 is currently unknown.