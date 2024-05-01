Toews notched two assists, two shots on goal, two hits and a plus-3 rating in Tuesday's 6-3 win over the Jets in Game 5.

Toews set up goals by Valeri Nichushkin and Mikko Rantanen in this contest. The 30-year-old Toews ends the first round with five points, five shots on net, 11 hits, six blocked shots and a plus-6 rating over five appearances. He continues to play in a top-pairing role, and he shares enough ice time with the Avalanche's best players that he's bound to pick up fairly steady point production along the way.