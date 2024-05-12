Toews posted an assist, five shots on goal and two hits in Saturday's 4-1 loss to the Stars in Game 3.
Toews helped out on a Mikko Rantanen tally in the second period. The helper was Toews' first point over three appearances in the second round. The defenseman is up to six points, 15 shots on net, 14 hits, eight blocked shots and a plus-4 rating through eight playoff contests. He continues to play on the top pairing, which gives him plenty of ice time with the Avalanche's top players.
More News
-
Avalanche's Devon Toews: Produces pair of helpers•
-
Avalanche's Devon Toews: Collects pair of points•
-
Avalanche's Devon Toews: Picks up assist in Game 2 win•
-
Avalanche's Devon Toews: Logs helper in loss•
-
Avalanche's Devon Toews: Assists on game-winner•
-
Avalanche's Devon Toews: Streak reaches four games•