Toews posted an assist, five shots on goal and two hits in Saturday's 4-1 loss to the Stars in Game 3.

Toews helped out on a Mikko Rantanen tally in the second period. The helper was Toews' first point over three appearances in the second round. The defenseman is up to six points, 15 shots on net, 14 hits, eight blocked shots and a plus-4 rating through eight playoff contests. He continues to play on the top pairing, which gives him plenty of ice time with the Avalanche's top players.