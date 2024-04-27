Toews scored a shorthanded empty-net goal on two shots and added an assist in Friday's 6-2 win over the Jets in Game 3.
Toews earned his first multi-point effort in six games. The defenseman helped out on an Artturi Lehkonen tally in the third period before depositing the empty-netter. In addition to three points, Toews has three shots on net, seven hits, four blocked shots and a plus-1 rating through three playoff contests.
