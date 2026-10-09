Toews scored twice on three shots, added two PIM and went plus-3 in Thursday's 7-3 win over the Flames.

Toews had the Avalanche's first two tallies of the game. The 32-year-old defenseman has a pair of multi-point outings this season, earning two goals, two assists, five shots on net, two hits, four PIM and a plus-6 rating over four contests. Toews is in his usual spot on the first pairing, and he's also working on the second power-play unit, which should raise his floor on offense. He's worth rostering as a depth blueliner in fantasy.