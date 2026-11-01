Toews recorded two assists, three blocked shots and a plus-3 rating in Saturday's 5-2 win over the Flames.

Toews is rolling with two goals and four assists during a four-game point streak. That's his best stretch of the season, but the 32-year-old defenseman has provided reliable scoring throughout the campaign. He's at four goals, nine helpers, 22 shots on net, 11 blocked shots and a plus-14 rating through 14 appearances. Toews' offense was too low last year, and it's too high right now -- expect a slowdown to come at some point, though he still offers enough with shots, hits and blocks to maintain good fantasy value.